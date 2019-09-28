Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 251.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $103,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.