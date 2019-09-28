Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $829,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.