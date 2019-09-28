Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,103 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.54% of Alaska Air Group worth $42,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

ALK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 814,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,373. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.