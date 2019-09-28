Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.31 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $80.31 million and $34.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00193031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01033322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,923,344,164 coins and its circulating supply is 392,072,321 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

