Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Cut by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Align Technology by 160.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 218.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 102.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.76. 325,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $397.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

