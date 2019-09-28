Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

