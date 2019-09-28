Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.34 on Friday, hitting $1,225.95. 1,224,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $850.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

