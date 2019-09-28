Alphacat Price Tops $0.0002 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $458,626.00 and approximately $34,432.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01022484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

