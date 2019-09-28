Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,400 shares during the quarter. Altaba makes up about 2.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $131,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AABA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,240,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 17,295,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,378,664. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.

AABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Altaba has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

