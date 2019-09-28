Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMRN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,007 shares of company stock worth $9,052,459. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amarin by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 904,624 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Amarin by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

