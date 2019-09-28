America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of ATAX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. 194,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,910. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.