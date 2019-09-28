Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AMRS stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

