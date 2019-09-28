Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,258. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $69.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 304,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,857 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 301,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

