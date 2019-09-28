Analysts Anticipate Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Symantec also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symantec during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Symantec by 40.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 66,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

