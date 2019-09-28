Analysts Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.49 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $39.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.67 million and the highest is $40.47 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $33.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $157.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $159.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.26 million, with estimates ranging from $163.27 million to $184.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CIO. JMP Securities increased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CIO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 338,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,996. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 226,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

