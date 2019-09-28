Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 581,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,516. Copart has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,501,000 after acquiring an additional 131,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

