Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $4.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $4.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.41 to $16.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Cummins by 55.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 165.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

