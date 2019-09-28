Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,173. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 87.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

