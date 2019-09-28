Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.90 Million

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $275.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.82 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $270.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LL. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

LL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.65. 883,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,528. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $276.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

