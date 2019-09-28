Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.33). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.27.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.