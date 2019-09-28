Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Ormat Technologies also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 467,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

