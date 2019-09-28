Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,503. The company has a market capitalization of $451.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.