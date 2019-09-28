Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target at $67.75

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 36.51, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,749,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

