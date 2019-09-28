Analysts Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $36.45

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94. Chewy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon Mccollam bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $14,180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $415,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

