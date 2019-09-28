Analysts Set Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) PT at €15.81

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.81 ($18.38).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGI shares. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €14.63 ($17.01) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.73.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

