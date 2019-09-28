Analysts Set i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $26.20

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

IIIV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,104. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $33,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $9,841,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

