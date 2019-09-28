Analysts Set Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 696,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $3,251,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 285.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $416.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

