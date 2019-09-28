Analysts Set N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Target Price at GBX 138.33

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 138.33 ($1.81).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of N Brown Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 111,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

