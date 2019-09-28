Analysts Set Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $57.29

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $873,779. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

