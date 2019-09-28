Analysts Set REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $20.00

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RDHL. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.30. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter worth about $384,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

