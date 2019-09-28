Analysts Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) PT at $8.70

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.