Andersons Inc (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,749. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

