Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $22.67 on Friday. Andersons has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

