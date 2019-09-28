Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $434,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

