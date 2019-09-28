ANON (ANON) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, ANON has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $145,932.00 and $32.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01022484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

