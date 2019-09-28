Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 608,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 465.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 551.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 501,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,138. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

