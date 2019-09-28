Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.