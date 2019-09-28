ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 113,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 65.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth $486,000. AJO LP raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 207.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 285,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 185,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,909. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.76.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

