Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arco Platform by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arco Platform by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCE. Bank of America began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ARCE traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

