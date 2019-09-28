Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arconic were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $295,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1,170.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 422.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 252,912 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,273. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at $375,635,921.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.