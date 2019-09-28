Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of ARDS opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. Analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

