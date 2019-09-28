Ark Hits 1-Day Volume of $261,930.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and $261,930.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034779 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, COSS, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Cryptomate, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

