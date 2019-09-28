ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ArQule stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 2,549,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.33. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after buying an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,378 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ArQule by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $29,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.