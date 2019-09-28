ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARQL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get ArQule alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 1,566.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 249,018 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 188.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 367,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,467 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 60.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 221,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.