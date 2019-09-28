Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

NYSE:APAM opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.99 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

