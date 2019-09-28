Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 289,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,654. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.