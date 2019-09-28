Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 213,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

