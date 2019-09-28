Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.