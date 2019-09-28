AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other AstroNova news, Director Richard S. Warzala acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $33,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,496 shares in the company, valued at $156,968.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AstroNova alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstroNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 7.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 380,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 16.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

ALOT opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.