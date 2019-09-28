Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAWW. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,154,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

